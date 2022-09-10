UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker urge nation to follow teachings of Quaid-e-Azam

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani while paying homage to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, have said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah remained steadfast in all difficulties, and his tireless efforts resulted in to the creation of this beautiful homeland

They expressed these views in their separate messages on the occasion of 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

They expressed these views in their separate messages on the occasion of 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The speaker said that the country could be set on the path of progress and prosperity only by following the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam, "Unity, Faith and Discipline.

" He urged all political parties to set aside their differences and work collectively for the betterment of the country.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the establishment of a state under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam was a unique event in the history of the world.

He further said that the Quaid-e-Azam single-handedly fought with the British and the Hindus and won the country by his strong arguments. He said that we could lead this country on the path of development only by following the guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam.

