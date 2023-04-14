NA Speaker, Deputy stress unity, solidarity among Muslim ummah for Palestinian cause

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have stressed the importance of unity and solidarity among the Muslim ummah to address the challenges faced by the people of Palestine.

In a statement issued here on Friday on the Day of Al-Quds, observed on April 14, they reiterated Pakistan's commitment to providing diplomatic and moral support to the Palestinian people.

The Speaker stated, "The last Friday of Ramazan is a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have long been victims of Israeli aggression and oppression." He called for the International Community to play an active role in stopping the atrocities by Israeli troops on innocent Palestine." The recent attacks on worshippers at Masjid Al-Aqsa were strongly condemned by the speaker.

He called it a violation of human rights and an act of barbarism. He urged the international community to take concrete steps to end Israeli aggression and support the cause.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for the Muslim ummah to unite in the face of present challenges. He stated that Pakistan stands with the Palestinian people and would continue to support their cause on all international forums.

In conclusion, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity among the Muslim ummah to address the challenges faced by the community.

They reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and called on the international community to take decisive action to end Israeli aggression in Palestine.