NA Speaker, Deputy Urge Nation To Offer Special Prayers On Shab-e-Barat To Deal With Country's Crises

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 10:17 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have appealed to the nation to offer special prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, which is being celebrated with great devotion and respect throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have appealed to the nation to offer special prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, which is being celebrated with great devotion and respect throughout the country.

In their message, they said that Shab-e-Barat provided a great opportunity for a person to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and get closer to Him.

They emphasized that the night of Shab-e-Barat carried a message for all Muslims to always seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty by adhering to Tawheed, the oneness of Allah.

They further stated that Allah Almighty loved His servants more than 70 mothers and always gives them an opportunity to repent of their sins.

They called upon the Pakistani nation to pray to Allah Almighty to deal with the crises facing the country.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani emphasized that by following the basic teachings of islam, we could achieve success in this world and the hereafter. He urged the Pakistani nation to offer special prayers to protect the country from the challenges it was currently facing.

Shab-e-Barat was celebrated on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Sha'ban, during which Muslims spent the night in prayer and reflection. The night holds great significance for Muslims, who believe that on this night, Allah Almighty forgives the sins of those who seek His forgiveness and grants them mercy and blessings.

