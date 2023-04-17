UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Urge Nation To Take Advantage Of Lailatul Qadr To Seek Allah's Forgiveness, Blessings

April 17, 2023

NA Speaker, Deputy urge nation to take advantage of Lailatul Qadr to seek Allah's forgiveness, blessings

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday highlighted the significance of the holy night of Lailatul Qadr and urged the nation to take advantage of the golden opportunity to seek forgiveness and closeness to Allah Almighty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday highlighted the significance of the holy night of Lailatul Qadr and urged the nation to take advantage of the golden opportunity to seek forgiveness and closeness to Allah Almighty.

In their messages on the occasion of Lailatul Qadr, which is observed in the night of 27th Ramazan ul Mubarak, they said,"Lailatul Qadr is the night during which the Holy Quran was revealed and when the angels descend to the earth.

"As it is a night of immense blessings and mercy, so one should engage in worship and supplication to Allah with humility and sincerity," they added.

"Being the most virtuous night of the year, it has the potential to change our destiny. It is an an opportunity for us to seek forgiveness of their sins and to pray for the prosperity and development of the country." They urged the nation to offer special prayers for the safety, stability, and progress of the motherland.

