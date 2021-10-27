UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Urge UN To Play Role For Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:05 AM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and his Deputy Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday stressed upon the United Nations and world leaders to take note of Indian atrocities in Kashmir and play role for implementing United Nations Security Councils' Resolution on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and his Deputy Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday stressed upon the United Nations and world leaders to take note of Indian atrocities in Kashmir and play role for implementing United Nations Security Councils' Resolution on Kashmir.

They expressed these views on the occasion of Black Day which is being observed to mark solidarity with Kashmiri people. They said that that the issue of Kashmir is an unsettled agenda between India and Pakistan and no stone should be left unturned to fight for it's independence. "We have never forgotten Kashmir and we will continue to strive for its right of self determination," they said.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the incumbent government has always raised Kashmir dispute on each regional and international forum. The oppression and brutality of the Indian government against the innocent Kashmiris has put the peace of the world and the region at stake.

He said that the repealing Articles 370 and 35-A from the Constitution of India had deprived the Kashmiri people of their identity and freedom which was a violation of the promises made to Kashmiris at the international level.

The repeal of the above article was a reflection of the hateful and oppressive policies of the Indian government.

The speaker said that the entire nation is united on the Kashmir issue and every Pakistani stands with its Kashmiri brothers. Pakistan was fighting the case of Kashmiris on all international and regional forums through parliamentary diplomacy.

He said that the Parliament of Pakistan has always stood by the Kashmiri people and has raised the issue of Kashmir in all parliamentary forums. He asked the nation and media to participate in Black Day to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

He vowed to continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris and would spare no effort to expose the Kashmir issue to the world.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that the Black Day reminds us of the tragic event when the Indian army forcibly occupied Kashmir. The people of Occupied Kashmir have been suffering from the tyranny and barbarism of India for the last several decades.

