UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Directs CDA To Establish Rehabilitation Centres For Poor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

NA Speaker directs CDA to establish rehabilitation centres for poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to identify vacant government building and establish rehabilitation center in collaboration with the private sector on war footings.

Chairing a meeting regarding the rescue, rehabilitation, education, shelter, uplift, and mainstreaming of street children in Islamabad, he gave one week time to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other partners to come up with a straight line of action with regard to the rescue and rehabilitation of Street Children in Islamabad before the matter is taken up with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Deputy Commissioner was directed to assign a Special Magistrate to the issue of Street Children so cases are tackled on a timely basis.   The chair was briefed about the progress made so far by the Special Task Force working on the Street Children in Islamabad constituted by the Speaker. Members were informed about the problem, causes, ramifications and mitigations at length.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad was asked to take strict action against Mafia's working and provide fool proof security to the Rehabilitation Center which would provide shelter, feed, educate and microfinance of street children.

Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) assured the Chair that if provided with the proper place it will assist in rescue, rehabilitation, education and shelter of the Street Children.

The Speaker also directed to engage the Information Ministry for the awareness campaign with regard to Street Children.

The Chair said that the National Assembly will expedite all the pending bills pertaining to the Street Children so that legal cover is given to the law enforcement agencies.

Speaker said that the Islamabad High Court will be requested for the appointment of a Special Judge for the timely disposal of cases regarding the Street Children.

The meeting was attended by the Members of the National Assembly from Islamabad, Chairman KORT and Pakistan Sweet Homes, Inspector General of Police and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Police Education Progress Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All From Government

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah You ..

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

20 minutes ago
 Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

20 minutes ago
 9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

24 minutes ago
 Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Sept 14

24 minutes ago
 Klopp slams Southgate's use of Alexander-Arnold wi ..

Klopp slams Southgate's use of Alexander-Arnold with England

24 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art sports complex to be built at Sta ..

State-of-the-art sports complex to be built at Star Ground in Sherpao Colony Lan ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.