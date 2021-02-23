UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Directs Chief Secretary To Submit Report About Killing Of Aid Workers

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

NA Speaker directs Chief Secretary to submit report about killing of aid workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in the House within one week regarding killing of four women aid workers in the Mirali area of North Waziristan.

An Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar raised the issue following which the speaker directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in the House within one week.

Related Topics

National Assembly North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

10 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

14 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

15 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

15 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

15 minutes ago

9 suspects female suicide bombers arrested in sout ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.