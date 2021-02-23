NA Speaker Directs Chief Secretary To Submit Report About Killing Of Aid Workers
Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in the House within one week regarding killing of four women aid workers in the Mirali area of North Waziristan.
An Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar raised the issue following which the speaker directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in the House within one week.