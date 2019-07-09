UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Directs Holding Of Committees Meetings Only During Sessions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

NA Speaker directs holding of committees meetings only during sessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly has directed that meetings of the standing committees and the sub committees shall only be held during sessions of the National Assembly.

The Speaker gave this direction in view of the ongoing austerity drive adopted by the National Assembly, says a press release.

The meetings of the committees scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled.

Related Topics

National Assembly

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

2 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

2 hours ago

KFED organises ‘Entrepreneurs Forum’ in Ajman

2 hours ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

2 hours ago

UNIDO Says Foreign Investment Vital for Africa's I ..

1 hour ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.