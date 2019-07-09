NA Speaker Directs Holding Of Committees Meetings Only During Sessions
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly has directed that meetings of the standing committees and the sub committees shall only be held during sessions of the National Assembly.
The Speaker gave this direction in view of the ongoing austerity drive adopted by the National Assembly, says a press release.
The meetings of the committees scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled.