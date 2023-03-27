NA speaker directs Interior Ministry to take action against elements involved in violence against journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday directed the Interior Ministry to take action against those responsible for the violence against journalists during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan before at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the Joint Session of the Parliament, the journalists staged a walkout from the Press Gallery to protest the government's failure in taking action against those involved in violence, the arrest of journalist Sadeeq Jan and not forming a commission as enshrined in the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021, besides the lingering issue of unpaid salaries by media houses.

The speaker, in his ruling, said, "I hereby direct the Interior Ministry to probe violence against journalists and the elements involved in the violence should be brought into justice."About non-payment of salaries to journalists, he said, right now the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information was considering the issue and the journalists would be given representation in it.