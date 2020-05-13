UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Discharged From Hospital, Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

NA Speaker discharged from hospital, tests negative for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was shifted from the hospital to his residence Tuesday evening.

He was also tested negative for the coronavirus in a subsequent test conducted by the National Institute of Health.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had quarantined himself at his official residence in Islamabad after being tested positive for the coronavirus during last week of April. He was admitted to a private hospital few days ago for getting better healthcare. He was again tested for the coronavirus today and the reports revealed that his virus test was negative.

The doctors advised him to be discharged from hospital.

The Speaker, in his message through his private Twitter handle, thanked all the dignitaries, his fellow parliamentarians, friends, general public and his constituents for their good wishes and prayers.

He asked all the Pakistanis to follow the health guidelines to save themselves and others from the pandemic. After fully recuperating and as advised by his doctors, he would resume his official duties.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Twitter April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.