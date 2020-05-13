NA Speaker discharged from hospital, tests negative for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was shifted from the hospital to his residence Tuesday evening.

He was also tested negative for the coronavirus in a subsequent test conducted by the National Institute of Health.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had quarantined himself at his official residence in Islamabad after being tested positive for the coronavirus during last week of April. He was admitted to a private hospital few days ago for getting better healthcare. He was again tested for the coronavirus today and the reports revealed that his virus test was negative.

The doctors advised him to be discharged from hospital.

The Speaker, in his message through his private Twitter handle, thanked all the dignitaries, his fellow parliamentarians, friends, general public and his constituents for their good wishes and prayers.

He asked all the Pakistanis to follow the health guidelines to save themselves and others from the pandemic. After fully recuperating and as advised by his doctors, he would resume his official duties.