NA Speaker discusses establishment of University in Gujar Khan with Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday stressed an apolitical approach to the development of the education and health sector, saying that promoting education was indispensable for the development of the country.

Talking to Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, who called on the Speaker in the Parliament House to discuss matters regarding the establishment of a university in Gujar Khan and the initiation of early classes, he said that the youth of Pakistan has been blessed by Allah Almighty with immense abilities. He stressed the need for the provision of education, especially technical education to youth for their development and employment.

He emphasised the early establishment of a University in Gujar Khan and said that the establishment of a state-of-the-art university was inevitable not only for Gujar Khan youth but also for youth in the surrounding districts.

He said that as a public representative, it was their common responsibility to provide education facilities to the youth.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed admired the efforts of the NA Speaker for the development of the education sector. He informed the Speaker that he had issued instructions to the authorities concerned for prioritising the establishment of the university in Gujar Khan. He said the establishment of a state-of-the-art university in Gujjar Khan would provide quality education to the youth of Potohar region, Azad Kashmir and other adjoining areas. He said that the development of the country was interlinked with the development of education, health and social sectors. He said that for the development of these sectors, politicians as a whole have to think beyond party affiliation. He assured of utilising all possible resources for the establishment of a university in Gujar Khan on a priority basis.