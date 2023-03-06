NA Speaker, Dty Speaker condole over loss of precious lives in Chilas bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the accident faced by the bus going from Rawalpindi to Skardu in Chilas.

In a statement issued here, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly were deeply saddened by the loss of lives of the students and others in the bus.

They also expressed their grief and sorrow to the families of those who died in the accident.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of those who died in the bus accident, speedy recovery of the injured and give patience to the families to bear this irreparable loss.