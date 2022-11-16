NA Speaker, Dy Speaker condemn Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat which resulted in the martyrdom of 6 policemen.

They prayed for the martyrs and offered condolences to their families. They also urged the government to act against terrorists with full force.