NA Speaker, Dy Speaker Condemn Terrorist Attack In Chukab Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Chukab sector of Balochistan's Panjgur district, near the Pakistan-Iran border.

In separate condolence messages, the NA speaker and his deputy expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over martyrdom of the security personnel.

They said that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the protection of the motherland would always be remembered. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

Anti-national elements wanted to sabotage the peace, and create unrest in the country through their terrorist activities. The armed forces of Pakistan, with the support of the entire nation, were determined to completely crush these enemies, they said.

