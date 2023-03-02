UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker Felicitate Baloch Community On Baloch Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker felicitate Baloch community on Baloch Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani extended their warm congratulations to the Baloch community on their cultural day celebrations.

In their separate messages on Thursday, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker recognized the diverse and rich history of the Baloch community, which was embedded in traditions, beliefs and customs.

They praised the Baloch community for its contributions to the cultural diversity of Pakistan. They affirmed that the Baloch Culture Day was an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the cultural diversity that Pakistan has to offer.

They reaffirmed the nation's commitment to the preservation and promotion of cultural diversity and applauded the Baloch community's diverse culture and recognized it as an integral part of Pakistan's larger cultural heritage.

The occasion being celebrated on March 2, provides an opportunity for the Baloch community to showcase their rich cultural traditions, including their language, music, dance, and clothing.

The Baloch community has a unique identity and has played a vital role in shaping Pakistan's cultural landscape. They emphasized the need to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of all communities living in Pakistan.

They lauded the efforts of the Baloch community in promoting their cultural heritage and urged them to continue their work in preserving and promoting their rich traditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Music Raja Pervaiz Ashraf March All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Gree ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

8 minutes ago
 NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of futu ..

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emer ..

23 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.