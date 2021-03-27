UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker, Dy Speaker Greet Hindu Community On Occasion Of Holi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker greet Hindu community on occasion of Holi

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Saturday greeted the Hindu community on their religious festival 'Holi' being celebrated on March 28 across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Saturday greeted the Hindu community on their religious festival 'Holi' being celebrated on March 28 across the country.

In his congratulatory message to the Hindu Parliamentarians and the Hindu community , Speaker Asad Qaiser expressed his delight on this auspicious occasion and said that Pakistan was a pluralistic country that was enriched with cultural diversity and celebrates each of them with equal zeal and zest. He also recognized the rich contributions of the Hindu community in prosperity and development of the country.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also conveyed his warm greetings to his fellow Hindu members of the National Assembly and the Hindu community celebrating this festival. He also appreciated their contribution in national development, fostering national unity and cohesion.

