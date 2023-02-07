NA Speaker, Dy Speaker grieved over loss of precious lives in bus-car collision

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed their deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives as a result of a collision between a passenger bus and a car in Diamar

In their separate messages, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed their heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

They said that they share the deep sorrow and grief of the bereaved families.

The speaker and the deputy speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to grant mercy to those who died in the accident and give patience to the families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.