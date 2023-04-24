UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker Offer Condolences Over Death Of Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 09:00 PM

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker offer condolences over death of pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident in Sehwan Sharif.

In separate condolence messages on Monday, the National Assembly Speaker and his deputy expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the families of those who died in the accident.

The unfortunate devotees were en route to Sehwan Sharif from Jamshoro in a coaster for the pilgrimage at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive the deceased and give courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

They prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and instructed to the relevant authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured National Assembly Died Road Accident Jamshoro Family From Best

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

9 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

39 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

54 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.