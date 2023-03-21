ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday emphasized the crucial role of media in combating the spread of false information, urging them to take responsibility for preventing dissemination of fake news to avoid harmful effects on society.

He congratulated the newly elected officials of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and called for unbiased dissemination of information and urged media organizations to foster inclusion and tolerance.

The Speaker also highlighted the media's role in addressing economic and social problems facing the country, combating moral decline, intolerance, and societal uncertainty.

The Speaker expressed optimism about the newly elected officials of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and their dedication to the development of media in the country.

He encouraged them to continue their efforts towards a vibrant and responsible media landscape that serves the interests of the people of Pakistan.

He congratulated the newly elected officials of the APNS, including Naz Afrin Sehgal Lakhani as President, Sarmad Ali as Secretary General, Amtanan Shahid as Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Aslam Qazi as Vice President.

Additionally, SM Munir Jilani was congratulated for being elected as the Joint Secretary, and Shahab Zuberi was congratulated for being elected as the Finance Secretary of APNS.