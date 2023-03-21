UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Emphasizes Media's Role In Combating False Information, Promoting Responsible Journalism

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NA Speaker emphasizes media's role in combating false information, promoting responsible journalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday emphasized the crucial role of media in combating the spread of false information, urging them to take responsibility for preventing dissemination of fake news to avoid harmful effects on society.

He congratulated the newly elected officials of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and called for unbiased dissemination of information and urged media organizations to foster inclusion and tolerance.

The Speaker also highlighted the media's role in addressing economic and social problems facing the country, combating moral decline, intolerance, and societal uncertainty.

The Speaker expressed optimism about the newly elected officials of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and their dedication to the development of media in the country.

He encouraged them to continue their efforts towards a vibrant and responsible media landscape that serves the interests of the people of Pakistan.

He congratulated the newly elected officials of the APNS, including Naz Afrin Sehgal Lakhani as President, Sarmad Ali as Secretary General, Amtanan Shahid as Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Aslam Qazi as Vice President.

Additionally, SM Munir Jilani was congratulated for being elected as the Joint Secretary, and Shahab Zuberi was congratulated for being elected as the Finance Secretary of APNS.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Moral Media All

Recent Stories

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

3 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

32 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

32 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

32 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.