NA Speaker Emphasizes On Immediate Resolution Of Public Problems

Published March 02, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday met with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNPGL) Managing Director Aamir Tufail to discuss the urgent need for solving public problems at their doorstep.

During the meeting, he highlighted the pressing issues of low gas pressure, load shedding, and the release of new connections faced by various union councils in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and especially in his (Speaker's) constituency Gujar Khan.

The speaker emphasized the importance of immediate resolution of these problems and the establishment of a sub-office of SNGPL at Habib Chowk Gujar Khan to address the concerns of his constituency.

He stated that the establishment of a Sui Gas sub-office at the local level was crucial in solving the public problems.

Assuring the speaker, the managing director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) pledged to utilize all available resources for the resolution of these public issues without delay.

