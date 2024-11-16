NA Speaker Emphasizes Strengthening Pakistan-Spain Bilateral Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has highlighted the immense opportunities
for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Spain in various sectors, including
agriculture, technology, trade, and tourism.
He made these remarks during a meeting with the Spanish Senate parliamentary delegation
at a local hotel on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by Pakistani Ambassador to Spain Zahoor Ahmad
with other officials.
The speaker emphasized that strengthening parliamentary ties played a crucial role in reinforcing
bilateral relations between the two countries. He also recognized the role of Pakistanis living
in Spain in fostering bilateral cooperation.
During the discussions, the both sides exchanged views on a range of mutual concerns, including
counter-terrorism, human rights, child labour, global peace, and climate change.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the visit of the Spanish parliamentary delegation was a reflection
of the growing bilateral ties. He noted that the foundation of Pakistan-Spain relations was based
on mutual respect and shared values. He emphasized that inter-parliamentary relations would
help solidify these ties.
The speaker expressed appreciation for Spain’s Senate for promoting parliamentary diplomacy
and fostering closer relations between the two countries. He commended the commitment
of both nations to democratic governance and parliamentary autonomy, stressing that increasing
delegation exchanges would enhance institutional cooperation.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored the importance of strengthening ties in sectors like textiles, agriculture,
tourism, and others. He also highlighted the potential for cultural and educational collaborations
to deepen people-to-people connections.
He emphasized the need for a collective approach to tackle the challenges posed by climate
change.
He called for dialogue over conflict in resolving international disputes, stressing that
war is not a solution to global problems.
He expressed concern over human rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, and Ukraine, and
called for the international community to play a proactive role in addressing
these issues.
The speaker reiterated that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the
United Nations resolutions and that the international community must act to prevent the genocide
of innocent Kashmiris. He also condemned the ongoing violence against Palestinians and
called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted climate change devastating impact worldwide, particularly in Pakistan,
which had faced extreme weather events, including the floods in 2022 that caused over $30 billion in
damages.
He emphasized the need for a joint strategy to tackle the challenges of climate change.
He suggested that Pakistan and Spain could cooperate more closely in utilizing technology in
agriculture and other sectors. He also noted that the two countries were committed to working
together on international platforms.
The members of the Spanish parliamentary delegation, speaking on the occasion, expressed their
appreciation for the warm hospitality they received in Pakistan. They praised the hospitality of
the Pakistani people and also mentioned that their visit made them aware of the many trade
opportunities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that Spain could take advantage of them.
The delegation expressed hope that the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations and lead
to an increase in trade volume between the two nations.
Later, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented shields to the members
of the Spanish delegation.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMF visit shows confidence in economic reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik22 minutes ago
-
Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Revitalization of parks, play grounds enhances city's image: Murtaza Wahab42 minutes ago
-
Ramesh inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, lauds arrangements for Guru Nanak's Birthday52 minutes ago
-
Transfer, posting in Livestock and Fisheries department banned52 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's Upper reaches receives season's first snowfall52 minutes ago
-
Mayor for providing medical facilities in all areas of city52 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad inaugurates renovated police station´s building1 hour ago
-
Bilal directs authorities to run awareness campaign about legal, illegal housing schemes1 hour ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 7m from 301 defaulters1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister expresses condolences on demise of Senator Ilyas Bilour1 hour ago
-
Man dies from snake bite in Attock1 hour ago