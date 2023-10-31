NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening parliamentary bond, economic cooperation with Rwanda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, on Tuesday, said Pakistan, through its Look Africa Policy, is determined to enhance its collaboration with the 'Continent of the Future,' including Rwanda.

This collaboration holds significant promise due to the region’s economic potential, abundant natural resources, enticing investment opportunities, and extensive support for Pakistan at regional and international forums.

The NA Speaker remarked during a meeting with Dr. François Xavier Kalinda, President of the Senate of the Republic of Rwanda, and his high-level parliamentary delegation here.

Pervez Ashraf emphasized the longstanding history of cooperation and camaraderie between Pakistan and Rwanda, reaffirming the enduring friendly relations between the two nations.

Acknowledging the strong parliamentary connections, the Speaker praised the existence of Pak-Rwanda Friendship Groups in both parliaments.

He also stressed the importance of regular high-level parliamentary delegation exchanges between the two sides, as it provides an opportunity for mutual learning and further strengthens the parliamentary friendship.

Speaker Ashraf also mentioned Pakistan's active participation in the 145th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held in Kigali in October 2023. During this event, Pakistan introduced an emergency item concerning climate change, highlighting its global significance and the need for collective action and resource allocation to address this pressing challenge.

Dr. François Xavier Kalinda, expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception and kind words, underscoring Rwanda's high regard for its friendly relationship with Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to strengthening this bond further in various fields of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to advance fraternal ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.