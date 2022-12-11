UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Expresses Concern Over Unprovoked Afghan Forces Firing

December 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed their concern over the "unprovoked firing" from Afghan forces near the Chaman border.

Both Speaker and Deputy Speaker condemned the attack on civilian population.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their grief and sorrow over the deaths and injuries of the citizens and sympathised with the bereaved families.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to their families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

