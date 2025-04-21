Open Menu

NA Speaker Expresses Condolences On Death Of Pope Francis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pope Francis.

In a message, he paid tribute to the late Pope’s unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

“Pope Francis spread the message of humanity, tolerance and love throughout the world,” said the Speaker.

“His passing is a great loss not only for the Christian community but also for all those across the globe who value peace and dialogue.”

He said that Pope Francis will be remembered for his lifelong services in promoting peace and interreligious dialogue.

The Speaker acknowledged Pope’s principled stance on Palestine, noting that it is held in high regard throughout the Islamic world.

Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Christian community on this irreparable loss.

