NA Speaker Expresses Deep Grief Over Earthquake Losses In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

NA Speaker expresses deep grief over earthquake losses in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of life and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

In a heartfelt message, Speaker Sadiq extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, stating that the people of Pakistan stand in full solidarity with their Afghan brothers and sisters during this time of immense grief and hardship.

He emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering support for Afghanistan, saying, “In this hour of difficulty, Pakistan shares the pain of the Afghan people and stands shoulder to shoulder with them.

Calling upon the international community, Speaker Sadiq urged swift action to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts, stressing the urgent need to alleviate the suffering of affected families.

He also offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

