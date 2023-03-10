UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Expresses Deep Sorrow, Condolences Over Journalist's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

NA Speaker expresses deep sorrow, condolences over journalist's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of Tahir Najmi, a journalist from Daily Express, who recently passed away.

In separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid glowing tribute to Tahir Najmi, describing him as a renowned journalist, who made significant contributions to the field of journalism.

They acknowledged that his death was an irreparable loss and that the void created due to his demise would not be filled soon.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker empathized with the family's pain and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them patience to bear this loss.

Tahir Najmi's professional services and dedication to his work will always be remembered.

He was a respected journalist, who had a significant impact on the industry. His loss has left a deep void in the world of journalism, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues and have prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

