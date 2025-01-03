NA Speaker Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Demise Of Former Senate Chairman’s Wife
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday extended heartfelt condolences over the death of former Senate Chairman Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari’s wife.
In his condolence message, the speaker expressed his sympathy to Bukhari’s family, assuring them of his support during this difficult time.
The speaker prayed for the deceased’s soul to rest in peace and for the family to have the strength to cope with the loss.
