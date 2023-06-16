UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Expresses Gratitude For Support And Prayers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NA Speaker expresses gratitude for support and prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Asharf expressed his gratitude towards Allah for protecting him and his staff during a recent accident on the Mandera-Chakwal Road while returning to Islamabad.

He also extended his thanks to his friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and concern.

Following the incident, lawmakers and friends from within and outside the country reached out to inquire about the Speaker's well-being, which he acknowledged and appreciated.

MMAP Abdul Akbar Chitrali conducted special prayers for the Speaker and his staff, wishing their safety and well-being.

MQMP lawmaker Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif highlighted the deep concern of fellow lawmakers for the Speaker's safety upon learning about the accident. The collective support and prayers from colleagues demonstrate the strong bond among lawmakers and their commitment to each other's well-being.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad National Assembly Road From

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

23 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

2 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.