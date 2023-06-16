NA Speaker expresses gratitude for support and prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Asharf expressed his gratitude towards Allah for protecting him and his staff during a recent accident on the Mandera-Chakwal Road while returning to Islamabad.

He also extended his thanks to his friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and concern.

Following the incident, lawmakers and friends from within and outside the country reached out to inquire about the Speaker's well-being, which he acknowledged and appreciated.

MMAP Abdul Akbar Chitrali conducted special prayers for the Speaker and his staff, wishing their safety and well-being.

MQMP lawmaker Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif highlighted the deep concern of fellow lawmakers for the Speaker's safety upon learning about the accident. The collective support and prayers from colleagues demonstrate the strong bond among lawmakers and their commitment to each other's well-being.