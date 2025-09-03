- Home
NA Speaker expresses grief over flood devastation, lauds flood relief initiatives of Punjab CM
NA Speaker Expresses Grief Over Flood Devastation, Lauds Flood Relief Initiatives Of Punjab CM
Published September 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday, expressed deep sorrow over flood devastation across the country, extended condolences to affected families, prayed for those who lost their lives in the calamity, and offered strength and solidarity in this time of national grief.
In his message, the Speaker appreciated ongoing rescue and relief efforts, commending the Pakistan Army and Federal and provincial institutions for their swift response. He affirmed that flood-affected families would not be left alone in this hour of hardship.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid rich tribute to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, noting that her visits to flood-hit areas had boosted the morale of relief workers and comforted victims.
He described her direct monitoring of relief operations as a “commendable strategy” ensuring timely assistance.
He announced that he would soon visit areas along the River Ravi to meet victims personally.
Rehabilitation of flood-affected families, he added, was a “national duty” that must be carried out with collective resolve.
The Speaker also urged the international community to support Pakistan in dealing with the scale of destruction caused by the floods. He stressed the importance of a joint federal-provincial strategy to prevent such disasters in the future.
“May Allah protect Sindh and the rest of the country from further devastation."
