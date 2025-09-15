NA Speaker Expresses Grief Over Roshan Junejo’s Passing
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday expressed profound sorrow over the demise of former Member of the National Assembly, Roshan Junejo, father of sitting MNA Salahuddin Junejo.
In his condolence message, Speaker Sadiq extended heartfelt sympathies to Salahuddin Junejo and his family, describing the loss as deeply personal and irreparable.
“Parents are a priceless gift from God. Losing them is an irreparable loss and a profound grief,” he stated.
The Speaker added, “In this moment of sorrow and mourning, I stand in solidarity with Salahuddin Junejo and his family.”
Paying tribute to the late Roshan Junejo, Speaker Sadiq acknowledged his significant contributions to the political and social landscape of the country.
“May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy,” he prayed.
