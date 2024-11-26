Open Menu

NA Speaker Expresses Solidarity With Families Of Slain Rangers, Police Personnel

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

NA speaker expresses solidarity with families of slain Rangers, police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident on the Srinagar Highway that claimed the lives of Rangers and police personnel by the violent protesters.

Condemning the unfortunate event, he extended his sympathies to the families of the martyrs, assuring them of the nation's unwavering support during this difficult time.

"I stand in solidarity with the grieving families of the martyrs," he said.

Recognizing the immense sacrifice of the Shaheed personnel, the Speaker praised their professionalism and dedication to duty, highlighting their ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

"The brave martyrs laid down their lives while fulfilling their responsibilities, and their sacrifices will always be remembered," he added.

The speaker also directed authorities to ensure that the injured personnel receive the best medical care possible, emphasizing the importance of their swift recovery.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for their families to find patience and solace in this time of immense grief.

APP/szm-sra

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Srinagar Event Best

Recent Stories

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

51 minutes ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

14 hours ago
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

14 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

14 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

14 hours ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

14 hours ago
 Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanli ..

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan