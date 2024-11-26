NA speaker expresses solidarity with families of slain Rangers, police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident on the Srinagar Highway that claimed the lives of Rangers and police personnel by the violent protesters.

Condemning the unfortunate event, he extended his sympathies to the families of the martyrs, assuring them of the nation's unwavering support during this difficult time.

"I stand in solidarity with the grieving families of the martyrs," he said.

Recognizing the immense sacrifice of the Shaheed personnel, the Speaker praised their professionalism and dedication to duty, highlighting their ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

"The brave martyrs laid down their lives while fulfilling their responsibilities, and their sacrifices will always be remembered," he added.

The speaker also directed authorities to ensure that the injured personnel receive the best medical care possible, emphasizing the importance of their swift recovery.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for their families to find patience and solace in this time of immense grief.

APP/szm-sra