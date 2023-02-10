UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Expresses Solidarity With Quake-hit Syrian People

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NA Speaker expresses solidarity with quake-hit Syrian people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday expressed his heartfelt sympathies over the loss of thousands of human lives and properties in Syria due to the devastating earthquake which hit the country the other day.

Offering condolences and support to Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ramez Alraee, during a meeting with him at the Parliament House in Islamabad, he said that the people of Pakistan stand with Syrian brothers and sisters in this difficult time and will do everything to support them.

"The loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake was truly heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers were with the affected families." he also extended prayers for the Syrian Prime Minister and his family, who were hurt badly by the recent quake.

Ambassador Alraee expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences from the government and the people of Pakistan.

He thanked Speaker Ashraf for his sincere sentiments and for the heartfelt condolences offered on behalf of the National Assembly and the Pakistani people. He also took the opportunity to thank Pakistan for its support during the 1973 war. While commenting on the overall situation of the country, he acknowledged the improvement in the security situation in recent years but expressed his discomfort over the international sanctions impacting the progress and development of Syria.

This meeting between Speaker Ashraf and Ambassador Alraee was a testament to strong relationship between Pakistan and the Syrian Arab Republic, and the commitment of the Pakistani people to stand in solidarity with their Muslim brethren in their time of need.

