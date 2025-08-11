Open Menu

NA Speaker Expresses Solidarity With Türkiye Over Earthquake Losses

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction of property caused by the recent earthquake in Türkiye.

In his condolence message, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families, and conveyed solidarity with the people of Türkiye.

He said the Pakistani nation stands united with them in their grief and shares their pain in this hour of tragedy.

The Speaker underscored Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the government, parliament, and people of Türkiye during this difficult time.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and for elevated ranks in the hereafter for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

