NA Speaker expresses sorrow over death of female journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of reporter Sadaf Naeem, belonging to a private news channel, who died after falling from the container of PTI's long march on Sunday.

He said Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking journalist and he was shocked to learn about the incident.

He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.