NA Speaker Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Female Journalist
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of reporter Sadaf Naeem, belonging to a private news channel, who died after falling from the container of PTI's long march on Sunday.
He said Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking journalist and he was shocked to learn about the incident.
He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.