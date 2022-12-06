UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Expresses Sorrow Over Former Minister's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of former State Minister Sahibzada Nazir Sultan.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker in their separate condolence messages paid a moving tribute to the political and social services of former Minister of State late Sahibzada Nazir Sultan.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased a high place in jannah and give strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

