NA speaker extends felicitation to newly elected YPF office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday extended warm felicitation to newly elected office bearers of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF).

He said, "Pakistan is blessed with youth which is full of potential and the young parliamentarians have a proactive role to play for furthering the cause of democracy."

Speaker Sadiq also appreciated the vibrant participation of young parliamentarians in the legislative process. He expressed his hope that newly elected office-bearers would leave no stone unturned to ensure the positive contribution of young parliamentarians in parliamentary proceedings and other tasks.

It is pertinent to mention that the YPF elections was held as per directions of NA Speaker/ YPF Patron-in-Chief Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. MNA Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar was elected as YPF president, MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi as vice president, MNA Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani as general secretary, MNA Ayesha Nazir as joint secretary, MNA Muhammad Iqbal Khan as information secretary and MNA Muhammad Mobeen Arif as finance secretary.

The members have entered upon the Board of YPF as office bearers for two years. The National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification in this regard.

The YPF is a Parliamentary forum, established in 2003 to assist young parliamentarians who are under the age of 45, to develop a strong culture of responsible political leadership in the country.

The operations of YPF are steered by its board comprising of the president, vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, media coordinator, and treasurer. As one of the platforms established to represent the voices and interests of the youth of Pakistan in the Parliament, the YPF has come a long way. It serves as a “springboard” platform for young minds and provides them with an opportunity to interact with and learn from, seasoned politicians and legislators alike.

