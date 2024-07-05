Open Menu

NA Speaker Extends Felicitation To Newly Elected Britain PM

Published July 05, 2024

NA Speaker extends felicitation to newly elected Britain PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday extended warm felicitation to the newly elected Prime Minister of Britain Sir Keir Starmer of Labour Party.

In his felicitation message he said that both Pakistan and Britain enjoy cordial ties based on mutual respect and people to people contacts.

He added that enhancing parliament to parliament contacts would further deepen these ties.

The Speaker also expressed his hope that the newly elected government of Britain would strive for the betterment of its people and for resolving challenges faced by the world at present.

He expressed his hope that the newly elected Prime Minister of Britain would strengthen ties between both nations.

