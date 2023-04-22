UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Extends Warmest Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes To Turkish Counterpart, Offers Support For Earthquake Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, conveyed his warmest greetings to his Turkish counterpart on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr via a phone call on Saturday.

During the call, Speaker Ashraf also extended his heartfelt wishes for Ramazan to his Turkish counterpart.

In addition to the festive greetings, Speaker Ashraf expressed his deep sympathy for the victims of the recent earthquake in Türkiye - reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with its brother Islamic country.

He assured his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan stands ready to provide assistance in every possible way to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the natural disaster.

Furthermore, Speaker Ashraf announced that Pakistan will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee ceremony on May 10, and invited a delegation from Turkey to attend the momentous occasion.

In response, the Turkish Speaker assured Speaker Ashraf that a delegation from Turkey will be sent to Pakistan to participate in the celebrations.

