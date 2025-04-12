NA Speaker Felicitates Bilawal On Being Elected Chairman PPP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being re-elected unopposed as Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in intra-party elections.
The Speaker expressed his best wishes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that his unopposed re-election is a testament to the strong confidence and trust placed in him by the party leadership and workers alike.
He said that under Bilawal Bhutto's leadership, the PPP has gained significant public support and has played an effective role in promoting democracy, upholding the Constitution and safeguarding public rights.
Calling Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a wise and astute politician, the Speaker said that the PPP, under his leadership, will not only continue to grow stronger but will also remain committed to advancing democratic values in the country.
The Speaker also congratulated other newly elected party officials, including Humayun Khan as Secretary General, Nadeem Afzal Chan as Secretary Information and Aamna Paracha as Secretary Finance.
He extended his good wishes to them and expressed confidence that the new leadership will play a vital role in strengthening democracy and promoting public welfare across the nation.
