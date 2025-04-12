Open Menu

NA Speaker Felicitates Bilawal On Being Elected Chairman PPP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM

NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being re-elected unopposed as Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in intra-party elections.

The Speaker expressed his best wishes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that his unopposed re-election is a testament to the strong confidence and trust placed in him by the party leadership and workers alike.

He said that under Bilawal Bhutto's leadership, the PPP has gained significant public support and has played an effective role in promoting democracy, upholding the Constitution and safeguarding public rights.

Calling Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a wise and astute politician, the Speaker said that the PPP, under his leadership, will not only continue to grow stronger but will also remain committed to advancing democratic values in the country.

The Speaker also congratulated other newly elected party officials, including Humayun Khan as Secretary General, Nadeem Afzal Chan as Secretary Information and Aamna Paracha as Secretary Finance.

He extended his good wishes to them and expressed confidence that the new leadership will play a vital role in strengthening democracy and promoting public welfare across the nation.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

1 hour ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedne ..

Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan