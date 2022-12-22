NA Speaker felicitates Christian Community on the eve of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday greeted the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas and expressed solidarity with the community on behalf of the parliament on this festival of joy.

Participating in the cake-cutting ceremony on the eve of Christmas, he said that Pakistan stands with the Christian community in their days of joy equally.

Employees belonging to the Christian community in the National Assembly, Senate and Capital Development Authority (CDA) participated in the event. Member National Assembly Asia Azeem was also present at the event.

The Speaker said that the role of the Christian community is of key importance in the development of Pakistan and their services in the key institutions of Pakistan are commendable.

Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf stated that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to the minority community living in the country.

The government is determined to ensure equal rights for all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The guests present at the ceremony paid respect and gratitude to the National Assembly Speaker for organizing the auspicious ceremony and celebrating the happiness of Christmas with them.