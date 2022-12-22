UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Felicitates Christian Community On The Eve Of Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NA Speaker felicitates Christian Community on the eve of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday greeted the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas and expressed solidarity with the community on behalf of the parliament on this festival of joy.

Participating in the cake-cutting ceremony on the eve of Christmas, he said that Pakistan stands with the Christian community in their days of joy equally.

Employees belonging to the Christian community in the National Assembly, Senate and Capital Development Authority (CDA) participated in the event. Member National Assembly Asia Azeem was also present at the event.

The Speaker said that the role of the Christian community is of key importance in the development of Pakistan and their services in the key institutions of Pakistan are commendable.

Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf stated that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to the minority community living in the country.

The government is determined to ensure equal rights for all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The guests present at the ceremony paid respect and gratitude to the National Assembly Speaker for organizing the auspicious ceremony and celebrating the happiness of Christmas with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Minority Christmas Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Capital Development Authority Christian Event All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

51 minutes ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

5 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.