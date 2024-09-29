NA Speaker Felicitates Fazlur Rehman On His Successful Election As Ameer Of JUI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his successful election as Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for his successful election as General Secretary JUI.
He expressed his best wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.
"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not only a prudent and farsighted political leader but also a renowned islamic philosopher." Under his leadership, JUI has always proved itself as principle-based political party," he added.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman's election as the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is a positive sign for democracy, said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
He said that the election of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the Ameer of JUI will promote democracy.
Ayaz Sadiq also expressed his appreciation that under Maulana Fazlur Rehman's leadership, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has always practised politics based on democratic values, both inside and outside Parliament.
He allauded the role of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the supremacy of Parliament and the promotion of democratic values.
Ayaz Sadiq expressed his hope that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will continue to play a positive role in strengthening Parliament and upholding the supremacy of democracy.
