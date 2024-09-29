Open Menu

NA Speaker Felicitates Fazlur Rehman On His Successful Election As Ameer Of JUI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 10:20 PM

NA Speaker felicitates Fazlur Rehman on his successful election as Ameer of JUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his successful election as Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for his successful election as General Secretary JUI.

He expressed his best wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not only a prudent and farsighted political leader but also a renowned islamic philosopher." Under his leadership, JUI has always proved itself as principle-based political party," he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman's election as the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is a positive sign for democracy, said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

He said that the election of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the Ameer of JUI will promote democracy.

Ayaz Sadiq also expressed his appreciation that under Maulana Fazlur Rehman's leadership, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has always practised politics based on democratic values, both inside and outside Parliament.

He allauded the role of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the supremacy of Parliament and the promotion of democratic values.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed his hope that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will continue to play a positive role in strengthening Parliament and upholding the supremacy of democracy.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Parliament Democracy Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

6 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

6 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

7 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

9 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

9 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

10 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

10 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan