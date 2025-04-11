NA Speaker felicitates Gilani on being designated as founding Chairman of ISC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has felicitated Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on being designated as the founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC).

On this occasion, NA Speaker said that it is a great honour for Pakistan to be entrusted with the leadership of a prestigious international inter-parliamentary forum.

He said that this achievement is not only a testament to the global community’s trust in his parliamentary acumen, wisdom and leadership, but also a resounding endorsement of Pakistan’s successful parliamentary diplomacy.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed confidence in Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani's leadership, believing he will transform this international forum into an effective platform for bringing world parliaments closer together and paving the way for collaborative solutions to shared global challenges.

He said, "This appointment will further strengthen Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage and also reflects country’s commitment to democratic values, active parliamentary diplomacy and meaningful participation in international cooperation."

He said that such high-level achievements send a message to the world that Pakistan is a responsible, progressive and democratic nation, determined to play its full role in addressing global issues.

APP/sra-zah