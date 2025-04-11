Open Menu

NA Speaker Felicitates Gilani On Being Designated As Founding Chairman Of ISC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM

NA Speaker felicitates Gilani on being designated as founding Chairman of ISC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has felicitated Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on being designated as the founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC).

On this occasion, NA Speaker said that it is a great honour for Pakistan to be entrusted with the leadership of a prestigious international inter-parliamentary forum.

He said that this achievement is not only a testament to the global community’s trust in his parliamentary acumen, wisdom and leadership, but also a resounding endorsement of Pakistan’s successful parliamentary diplomacy.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed confidence in Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani's leadership, believing he will transform this international forum into an effective platform for bringing world parliaments closer together and paving the way for collaborative solutions to shared global challenges.

He said, "This appointment will further strengthen Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage and also reflects country’s commitment to democratic values, active parliamentary diplomacy and meaningful participation in international cooperation."

He said that such high-level achievements send a message to the world that Pakistan is a responsible, progressive and democratic nation, determined to play its full role in addressing global issues.

APP/sra-zah

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan