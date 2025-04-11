NA Speaker Felicitates Gilani On Being Designated As Founding Chairman Of ISC
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has felicitated Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on being designated as the founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC).
On this occasion, NA Speaker said that it is a great honour for Pakistan to be entrusted with the leadership of a prestigious international inter-parliamentary forum.
He said that this achievement is not only a testament to the global community’s trust in his parliamentary acumen, wisdom and leadership, but also a resounding endorsement of Pakistan’s successful parliamentary diplomacy.
Ayaz Sadiq expressed confidence in Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani's leadership, believing he will transform this international forum into an effective platform for bringing world parliaments closer together and paving the way for collaborative solutions to shared global challenges.
He said, "This appointment will further strengthen Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage and also reflects country’s commitment to democratic values, active parliamentary diplomacy and meaningful participation in international cooperation."
He said that such high-level achievements send a message to the world that Pakistan is a responsible, progressive and democratic nation, determined to play its full role in addressing global issues.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held7 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight8 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package8 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago