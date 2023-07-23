Open Menu

NA Speaker Felicitates Hamza Khan On Squash Championship Victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, jointly congratulated Hamza Khan on his remarkable victory in the World Junior Squash Championship.

Notably, this achievement holds special significance as it marks the first time in 37 years that a player from Pakistan has emerged victorious in this prestigious championship.

The Speaker conveyed that the entire nation was filled with joy and happiness over Hamza Khan's victory, and both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the NA joined in to offer their congratulations.

Speaker and deputy hoped that Hamza Khan would continue to showcase such exceptional performances in the future, further elevating the name and reputation of the country and its people.

