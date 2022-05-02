NA speaker felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has extended warm greetings to Muslim Ummah and the fellow country men on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has extended warm greetings to Muslim Ummah and the fellow country men on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, Speaker National Assembly said that he felicitates his elders, brothers, sisters and children on the joyous occasion of Eid. "We are thankful to Allah Almighty who gave us the opportunity to keep fasts, offer prayers and help our needy brothers and sisters during the month of Ramzan'' the Speaker said.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the Eid day brings happiness for us; however the true joy relates with taking care of the needy and and to include them in our happiness.

He said that our acts should help to smooth the social irregularities and promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity. " we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society to support our needy segment of society ",he said.

He said ," let us renew our pledge and pray for the prosperity and development of entire Muslim Ummah.

"He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide all the Muslims to choose right path and help them follow the true spirit of islam and protect them from every evil. "May Allah help and protect us all. Ameen", he added.

The Speaker called upon the nation to stand united on every issue of national importance to overcome the challenges confronting to the country at present.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Durrani said that the day of Eid-Ul-Fitr not only bring joy, happiness in our lives, but also demand us to remember the poor and needy segment of the society in this moment of joy.

He said that today is the day of prostration and thanks to Allah Almighty which enabled us to fast in the month of Ramadan.

He said that there's dire need of promoting national unity on Eid gatherings. He said that we need to move forward together for the economic development and prosperity of the country by shunning our political differences.

He said that the present democratic government wishes to work together with all stakeholders for the solution of the country's challenge.