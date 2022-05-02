UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Felicitates Nation On Eid-ul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 06:13 PM

NA speaker felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has extended warm greetings to Muslim Ummah and the fellow country men on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has extended warm greetings to Muslim Ummah and the fellow country men on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, Speaker National Assembly said that he felicitates his elders, brothers, sisters and children on the joyous occasion of Eid. "We are thankful to Allah Almighty who gave us the opportunity to keep fasts, offer prayers and help our needy brothers and sisters during the month of Ramzan'' the Speaker said.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the Eid day brings happiness for us; however the true joy relates with taking care of the needy and and to include them in our happiness.

He said that our acts should help to smooth the social irregularities and promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity. " we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society to support our needy segment of society ",he said.

He said ," let us renew our pledge and pray for the prosperity and development of entire Muslim Ummah.

"He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide all the Muslims to choose right path and help them follow the true spirit of islam and protect them from every evil. "May Allah help and protect us all. Ameen", he added.

The Speaker called upon the nation to stand united on every issue of national importance to overcome the challenges confronting to the country at present.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Durrani said that the day of Eid-Ul-Fitr not only bring joy, happiness in our lives, but also demand us to remember the poor and needy segment of the society in this moment of joy.

He said that today is the day of prostration and thanks to Allah Almighty which enabled us to fast in the month of Ramadan.

He said that there's dire need of promoting national unity on Eid gatherings. He said that we need to move forward together for the economic development and prosperity of the country by shunning our political differences.

He said that the present democratic government wishes to work together with all stakeholders for the solution of the country's challenge.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Poor Akram Khan Durrani Guide May National University Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Six gangsters arrested

Six gangsters arrested

2 minutes ago
 PFUJ expresses resolve to continue fight for ensur ..

PFUJ expresses resolve to continue fight for ensuring freedom of expression

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured on E ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured on Eid: DPO

2 minutes ago
 Finnish group scraps nuclear plant deal with Russi ..

Finnish group scraps nuclear plant deal with Russia's Rosatom

2 minutes ago
 Moldova Sees No Signs of Military Threat From Russ ..

Moldova Sees No Signs of Military Threat From Russia - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Eighth survivor recovered from China building coll ..

Eighth survivor recovered from China building collapse site as rescue hopes dim

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.