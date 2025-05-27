NA speaker felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, terming May 28 as a pivotal and historic chapter in Pakistan’s history.

He said that the nuclear tests conducted in Chaghi on this day in 1998 marked a watershed moment in the country’s journey towards strategic autonomy, national dignity, and technological excellence.

The day stands as a testament to the nation’s unity, confidence and resolve.

Ayaz Sadiq paid heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, whose visionary leadership, unwavering commitment and relentless efforts elevated Pakistan to the status of the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh globally.

He underscored that it was Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s courageous decision to execute the nuclear tests despite international pressure that made Pakistan's defence truly impregnable.

This strategic strength was later reaffirmed through operation Bunyanun Marsus under the steadfast and bold leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, where Pakistan’s armed forces demonstrated unmatched operational excellence, modern warfare capabilities and national resolve to repel aggression and preserve the sovereignty of the nation, he added.

Ayaz Sadiq said these moments reflect a continuum of political foresight, scientific achievement and military preparedness.

He emphasized that the decision by Nawaz Sharif to proceed with the nuclear tests in the face of intense international pressure was a historic one—one that rendered Pakistan’s defence unbreachable and enhanced its national prestige.

Ayaz Sadiq said that Youm-e-Takbeer exemplifies Pakistan’s scientific and military resolve, the professionalism of its armed forces, and the spirit of national cohesion.

He said Pakistan’s nuclear capability reflects not only its self-reliance but also its strategic deterrence.

The day conveys a clear message to adversaries: Pakistan shall never compromise on its defence.

The Speaker lauded the valour and resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces during recent Indian aggression, saying that operation Bunyanun Marsus was a manifestation of the country’s combat readiness and military prowess.

He said that the armed forces, employing cutting-edge technology and sound strategy, thwarted hostile designs and robustly defended the country’s land, sea, and air frontiers.

Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, noting that his sagacious guidance has significantly contributed to fostering institutional harmony and national unity while effectively projecting Pakistan’s narrative at the international stage.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s defence policy is anchored in peace, yet the country retains full capacity to deliver a befitting response to any hostile action. He added that any misadventure would be met with unwavering retaliation, safeguarded by the country’s strategic command and defence infrastructure.

The Speaker paid rich tribute to the patriotic spirit and unwavering unity of the Pakistani people, saying that Pakistan draws its strength not only from its military might but also from the collective resilience, sacrifice, and solidarity of its people.

He stressed that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a solemn reminder that national security is underpinned not just by weapons but by cohesion, unity, and the spirit of sacrifice.

Ayaz Sadiq also paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces, the civilians who lost their lives during Indo-Pak hostilities and the over 90,000 Pakistanis who embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.

He said that these sacrifices stand as undeniable proof that Pakistan is a peaceful and dignified nation that has resolutely confronted terrorism on every front.