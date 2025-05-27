NA Speaker Felicitates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, terming May 28 as a pivotal and historic chapter in Pakistan’s history.
He said that the nuclear tests conducted in Chaghi on this day in 1998 marked a watershed moment in the country’s journey towards strategic autonomy, national dignity, and technological excellence.
The day stands as a testament to the nation’s unity, confidence and resolve.
Ayaz Sadiq paid heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, whose visionary leadership, unwavering commitment and relentless efforts elevated Pakistan to the status of the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh globally.
He underscored that it was Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s courageous decision to execute the nuclear tests despite international pressure that made Pakistan's defence truly impregnable.
This strategic strength was later reaffirmed through operation Bunyanun Marsus under the steadfast and bold leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, where Pakistan’s armed forces demonstrated unmatched operational excellence, modern warfare capabilities and national resolve to repel aggression and preserve the sovereignty of the nation, he added.
Ayaz Sadiq said these moments reflect a continuum of political foresight, scientific achievement and military preparedness.
He emphasized that the decision by Nawaz Sharif to proceed with the nuclear tests in the face of intense international pressure was a historic one—one that rendered Pakistan’s defence unbreachable and enhanced its national prestige.
Ayaz Sadiq said that Youm-e-Takbeer exemplifies Pakistan’s scientific and military resolve, the professionalism of its armed forces, and the spirit of national cohesion.
He said Pakistan’s nuclear capability reflects not only its self-reliance but also its strategic deterrence.
The day conveys a clear message to adversaries: Pakistan shall never compromise on its defence.
The Speaker lauded the valour and resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces during recent Indian aggression, saying that operation Bunyanun Marsus was a manifestation of the country’s combat readiness and military prowess.
He said that the armed forces, employing cutting-edge technology and sound strategy, thwarted hostile designs and robustly defended the country’s land, sea, and air frontiers.
Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, noting that his sagacious guidance has significantly contributed to fostering institutional harmony and national unity while effectively projecting Pakistan’s narrative at the international stage.
He reiterated that Pakistan’s defence policy is anchored in peace, yet the country retains full capacity to deliver a befitting response to any hostile action. He added that any misadventure would be met with unwavering retaliation, safeguarded by the country’s strategic command and defence infrastructure.
The Speaker paid rich tribute to the patriotic spirit and unwavering unity of the Pakistani people, saying that Pakistan draws its strength not only from its military might but also from the collective resilience, sacrifice, and solidarity of its people.
He stressed that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a solemn reminder that national security is underpinned not just by weapons but by cohesion, unity, and the spirit of sacrifice.
Ayaz Sadiq also paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces, the civilians who lost their lives during Indo-Pak hostilities and the over 90,000 Pakistanis who embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.
He said that these sacrifices stand as undeniable proof that Pakistan is a peaceful and dignified nation that has resolutely confronted terrorism on every front.
Recent Stories
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revolutionary steps imperative to address climate change issues: experts1 minute ago
-
TUF celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
University of Gujrat holds meeting to strengthen research programs1 minute ago
-
DC for implementing orders for abolishing fees on birth, death registration1 minute ago
-
NA speaker felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Train kills man11 minutes ago
-
FES Pakistan hosts conference to address labour rights challenges11 minutes ago
-
Dialogue held on human trafficking, forced labor11 minutes ago
-
One killed in Bannu firing21 minutes ago
-
Entire nation is proud of being nuclear power: Says Naeem Karim31 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami delegation visits ECP31 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Swabi roof collapse incident31 minutes ago