UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Felicitates Nation Over 75th Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

NA Speaker felicitates nation over 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Arshaf on Sunday felicitated the nation on 75th Independence Day and said that Parliament would fulfill the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

At the start of the 9th sitting of the House, he said today is August 14 and entire nation is congratulated on the 75th Independence Day.

The Speaker National Assembly said that people of Pakistan have given mandate to the parliamentarians and their aspirations would be fulfilled by their representatives. He prayed for success and bright future of the country.

Later, he adjourned the House to meet again on August 15, 2022 (Monday) at 3 p.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Independence August Sunday P

Recent Stories

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

52 minutes ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

52 minutes ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

1 hour ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

2 hours ago
 Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Ha ..

Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Haziri Bagh

2 hours ago
 Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independenc ..

Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.