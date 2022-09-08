UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Felicitates Pak Cricket Team On Victory Against Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over a thrilling win against Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan played superbly and won a nail-biter, but Afghanistan team also deserved full credit for similar display of skills. The game was a perfect epitome of passion, aggression and excitement till the very last over of the game, he added.

Though the game brought smiles all-around but witnessing incidences of heated exchange of words and altercation were equally painful, he said adding the game did not only demand grit and skills but also an ability to cope with difficult situations in a professional and graceful manner.

He said sportsmanship should be displayed at all times as Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoyed very cordial and brotherly relations and always supported each other in testing times. The same spirit should continue to lead the way in all our dealings at all times, the speaker maintained.

