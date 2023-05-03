NA Speaker felicitates Pakistan Junior Tennis Team for qualifying in WJT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf congratulated the Pakistan Junior Tennis Team for their remarkable achievement of qualifying for the World Group of the World Junior Tennis (WJT) after 27 years.

The speaker acknowledged the abundant talent of Pakistani youth and said, "Sports are the best way to utilize their potential positively. During his meeting with the team, led by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, in Parliament House.

He extended warm felicitations to the captain, players, parents, and coaches.

The Speaker also wished the team success in the upcoming ITF World Group finals scheduled for August this year in the Czech Republic. The Speaker appreciated the talent of Pakistani youth in all sports and encouraged the team members to make the most of their potential for the nation's benefit.

He expressed confidence that one day, this team would bring pride to Pakistan.

Later, the Pakistan Junior Tennis Team witnessed the proceedings of the NA session.