NA Speaker Felicitates Security Forces For Daring Operation At Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday felicitated the security forces for carrying out successful military operations against terrorists who attacked Bannu Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Compound.

In a statement, they lauded the gallantry of security forces for conducting a daring operation against terrorists.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly said the entire nation salutes its brave security forces for punishing the terrorists.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker said the successful operation of the security forces is an expression of their professionalism and unwavering determination against terrorism.

They said the sacrifices rendered by armed forces against terrorism for national defense and security would always be remembered.

Pakistan's defense is in safe hands due to the sacrifices rendered by valiant armed forces. Pakistan Army has always demonstrated professional and technical capabilities and thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemies, they said.

Both Speaker and his Deputy also acknowledged the sacrifices of nation for the elimination of terrorism from the country, saying that national unity and solidarity are key to defeating terrorism.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid homage to the officers who were martyred during the operation and prayed for elevation and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers and commiserated with the families of the martyred soldiers.

