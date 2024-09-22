NA Speaker Felicitates Shahzaib Rind On Winning Karate Combat World Championship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan for his remarkable victory in the Karate Combat World Championship held in Singapore.
While Commending Shahzaib Rind’s dedication and hard work, the Speaker said, “By winning the Karate Combat World Championship, Shahzaib Rind has showcased the extraordinary talent and passion of Pakistan’s youth. This achievement reflects the potential of our young generation to lead the country toward development and prosperity.
”
He added, “The entire nation takes great pride in Shahzaib Rind’s talent and achievement. Pakistan’s youth possess immense potential, and their abilities are being recognized on the global stage.”
He prayed for Shahzaib Rind’s continued success and encouraged Pakistan’s youth to follow in the footsteps of sporting icons like javelin star Arshad Nadeem and Shahzaib Rind.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 delivers first medical aid to 58 persons on MDCat test day1 minute ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students1 minute ago
-
MDCAT-2024 conducted amid peaceful environment in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce cooperative farming to boost vegetable production12 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan sanitation project to be functional by 2025: Project director12 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign in three specific districts of KP to start from Monday22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of kite flying in Kahna32 minutes ago
-
CM wishes MDCAT candidates, orders excellent arrangements41 minutes ago
-
CM pledges quality treatment for cancer patients on World Rose Day41 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Agriculture for strict adherence to open door policy for peasants’ facilitation41 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court42 minutes ago