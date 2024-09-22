NA Speaker felicitates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat World Championship

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan for his remarkable victory in the Karate Combat World Championship held in Singapore.

While Commending Shahzaib Rind’s dedication and hard work, the Speaker said, “By winning the Karate Combat World Championship, Shahzaib Rind has showcased the extraordinary talent and passion of Pakistan’s youth. This achievement reflects the potential of our young generation to lead the country toward development and prosperity.

”

He added, “The entire nation takes great pride in Shahzaib Rind’s talent and achievement. Pakistan’s youth possess immense potential, and their abilities are being recognized on the global stage.”

He prayed for Shahzaib Rind’s continued success and encouraged Pakistan’s youth to follow in the footsteps of sporting icons like javelin star Arshad Nadeem and Shahzaib Rind.